Notes on Bianca Belair, Tony Khan, and Lacey Evans

– Bianca Belair is taking an extended hiatus from WWE after being written off with a storyline knee injury. Unclear exactly when she’ll return.

– Tony Khan will be allowing anyone to miss Dynamite to attend Bray Wyatt’s services Wednesday night.

– Lacey Evans, now going by Macey Estrella, since leaving WWE has started a FanTime account.

https://www.fantime.com/maceyestrella