Nick Aldis: “I’m very much in my prime”

As previously reported, Mickie James recently confirmed that Nick Aldis had a tryout as a producer in WWE. While this may have led people to believe his in-ring career is over, that may not be the case. In an interview with Niko Knows Best (via Fightful), Aldis said that he’s not retired and still considers himself to be in his prime.

He said: “Because of the discussions about a different role, immediately it jumps to, ‘Oh, he’s not wrestling anymore, he’s retiring, is he done wrestling?’ Hold on. I’m 36 years old. Maybe another blessing and curse in my career is that I got started on a national/international stage very early in my career. I was signed at 21. Sometimes, I get put in the generation ahead of me in terms of age. I’m 36. I’m very much in my prime. Wait a minute, where is all this discussion about being done wrestling come from? Everyone needs to chill.”