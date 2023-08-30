Gail Kim and Awesome Kong to wrestle at Impact 1000

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong will be returning to the ring at the Impact 1000 episode.

Kim has not wrestled since Rebellion 2019 when she lost to Tessa Blanchard. She had retired and continues to work for Impact in a backstage position.

Kong, who was already announced as appearing, has not wrestled for Impact since September 2016, with her last match coming against Velvet Sky on an episode of Impact. She last stepped in the ring in January 2020 for a match taped for AEW Dark.

The show will be taped on Saturday, September 9 from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York and will air on AXS TV on September 14.