Brody King Breaks Hand at AEW All In

As seen during the 2023 AEW All In PPV event, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn won the trios titles from the House of Black.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Brody King came out of the event with a broken hand. There have been conflicting stories about how King was injured with one of them being that he was angry about the backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

In regards to rumors surrounding the injury, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com tweeted the following…

“Regarding the story of Brody King punching a wall and breaking his hand, I have had people deny it, and say he kicked a garbage can in the aftermath of what happened, largely due to frustration that it happened in the first place, and that his hand was injured on the guardrail during his match.”