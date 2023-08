Becky Lynch after the show, telling a story about how Bray Wyatt helped her her first time in Memphis because she didn’t know how to set up a table.

Becky Lynch Shares Bray Wyatt Story Off Air After Raw Memphis 😢#RIPBrayWyatt @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/wyQEZpzTaB — Time_Nerd (@Time_Nerd123) August 29, 2023