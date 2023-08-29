Trish Stratus ready to move on from Becky Lynch

During an interview with the Post-Gazette, Trish Stratus discussed the rivalry and how much fun she’s had working with Becky Lynch. However, she’s ready for it to come to an end.

Finally put an end to all the time Lynch has wasted in my life. It’s a challenge. Am I a little scared of it? Yup. But that’s what drives me. … I’m going to prove to Becky that I’m the greatest of this generation by beating the greatest of her generation. We’ve had a good little run and it’s been really fun. But it’s been a little long. I’m ready to move on, do other things and cross paths with other people.