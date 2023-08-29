Source: CM Punk and Jack Perry suspended, will miss AEW All Out

Sports Illustrated have now confirmed that CM Punk and Jack Perry have both been suspended for an altercation before the start of AEW’s All In PPV this past weekend and won’t be at this Weekend ALL OUT PPV and television until further notice.

People “close to CM Punk” say there hasn’t been much communication between he and Tony Khan since the incident Sunday. He allegedly has been telling people he “hates this place” and it seems Punk has alienated himself, with many in the company considering Punk at fault for the constant drama, according to Fightful.