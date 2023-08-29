Rating/viewership for last Friday’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 348,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 16.34% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 416,000 viewers for the Fight for The Fallen special.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 15.38% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 139,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 17.75% from the 169,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented.

Rampage ranked #23 on cable TV for Friday night, according to spoilertv.com. This is down from the #9 ranking for the previous week. Rampage drew the tenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with five other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. To compare, the 2022 Fyter Fest Night 1 episode, which aired on July 17, drew 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the key demographic, while Night 2 of the 2022 Fyter Fest show drew 428,000 viewers and a 0.17 key demo rating on July 22 of last year. This past Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 16.34% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 15.38% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 19.25% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was even with the previous year. The 2022 show a standard taped episode.

Friday’s Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped the previous Saturday at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Aaron Solo as the opener, AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall defending against Gravity, Serpentico vs. Truth Magnum (which did not air), AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus vs. a local enhancement talent in a non-title match, plus then-AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. new champion Saraya and Toni Storm, which was the main event.