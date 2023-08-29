Multiple insiders confirm CM Punk and Jack Perry suspended from AEW

Multiple insiders have confirmed that both CM Punk and Jack Perry have been suspended by All Elite Wrestling for their involvement in a physical altercation just minutes before All In went live on pay-per-view this past Sunday.

The news was reported by Bryan Alvarez yesterday and then confirmed by others such as Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and Dave Meltzer of the Observer.

There are always two sides to every story, although this one seems to have more than two, with conflicting reports of who started the fight and who did what. What the reports all agree on though is the fact that it was physical and both were at fault.

Punk is said to have grown considerably frustrated with the drama, even though he is usually the constant in all of this. His decision to keep Collision drama free backstage created its own problems with other stars.

There’s another report, which is backed by photos on social media, that no one from AEW went to meet CM Punk at the airport on Saturday when he arrived and he had to find his own way to the hotel via the London Underground.

AEW has All Out this weekend and all shows are from Chicago, which might turn interesting if Punk is left off the cards.