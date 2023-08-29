LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s post-Heatwave edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 79, and Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday. We go to a video package of highlights from last week’s Heatwave special episode. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Steel Cage Match: The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad

We go right to the Steel Cage and The Schism is already out wrapping up their entrances – The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Joe Gacy and Ava. The Dyad is already in the cage. Out next comes The Creed Brothers to a pop – Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. If The Creeds win this match, they will be reinstated to NXT. Vic says the only way to win this match is by pinfall or submission, you cannot escape the cage or walk out of the door to win.

The masked Schism followers suddenly attack The Creeds at ringside. Julius is tossed into the cage, then Gacy shuts the cage door on him to lock him inside, while Brutus is carried away to the back by the masked followers. Fans boo. The bell hits and Julius starts fighting as this is now a Handicap Match.

Julius unloads on both opponents and tosses them, then kips-up for a pop. The Schism’s followers are still surrounding the ring. Fowler and Reid beat Creed now, then stomp and kick to keep him down. Julius eventually fights out of a trap and hits a double clothesline. Julius with a Stretch Muffler to Fowler, then while he has the ankle lock on Fowler he powerbombs Reid. Fowler yells out as the submission is tightened.

Ava smiles through the cage as Creed is double teamed again. Julius charges but The Dyad catches him and launches him up and then face-first into the cage wall. Julius hits the mat and The Dyad stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gacy barks from ringside as The Dyad grinds Julius’ face into the cage wall. Fans boo as The Dyad dominates. We start to see masked followers crawl and stumble out from the back. Brutus is beating Schism followers up now, destroying them at ringside.

Gacy blocks the door and holds the key but Brutus chases him around the ring while running through masked followers. Fans go wild as Brutus rips the cage door off. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Brutus comes in with the cage door and unloads on The Dyad, then hitting them with signature offense.

Fowler and Reid are now trapped between the ropes and the cage on opposite sides of the ring. Brutus goes back and forth, smashing them with the door against the cage wall as fans pop big. The Creeds dominate now to a “this is awesome!” chant. They double team Reid now, tossing him into the steel over and over, then the same to Fowler.

Ava and Gacy are not happy. The Dyad turns it around on Julius, then they take out Brutus. Fowler hammer fists Brutus to keep him down. The Dyad tries to drive the cage door down into Brutus’ throat but the brother over-power them.

Gacy encourages The Dyad but Julius gets both opponents on his shoulders at the same time. Julius marches over to the opposite corner with The Dyad on his shoulders, and Brutus is waiting up top for a huge Brutus Bomb to send both crashing to the mat for a big pop. Julius then nails the diving forearm to Fowler, while Brutus hits the same move on Reid. The Creeds cover The Dyad for the double pin to win and get their jobs back.

Winners: The Creed Brothers