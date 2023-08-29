Brian Pillman Jr. update

A new report from PWInsider notes that Brian Pillman Jr. officially started under his NXT contract this week. It was said that there is “no rush” for Pillman’s NXT TV debut as the initial plan is to get him into the WWE Performance Center system and allow him to get his feet under him before moving on.

Pillman was seen training at the Performance Center on Thursday 7/13, just two days after he was released from AEW due to his contract expiring. There was a tryout and “get to know” process before a deal was offered. Pillman was reportedly planning to be moved into a new home in Orlando by the end of this month.