WrestleDream joins the AEW pay-per-view calendar

A new show will join the AEW pay-per-view calendar from this year as Tony Khan revealed the news that WrestleDream will be held on Sunday, October 1 from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The show coincides with the one-year anniversary of the death of wrestling legend Antonio Inoki. The name WrestleDream is not the first time that it will be used in wrestling as it was a co-branded show between WWF and Super World Sports in 1981 held in Japan.

The company applied to trademark the name WrestleDream with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in late April of this year.

Full Gear will follow WrestleDream on pay-per-view on November 18 live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.