Will Ospreay looks back at AEW All In

Will Ospreay defeated Chris Jericho in their first-ever match at AEW All In Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram today to thank his fans, and to comment on how this event changed his life.

Ospreay also posted a photo of his gear that show the UK wrestling promotions he’s worked for, & a clip that shows how he paid tribute to his Uptown Funkers tag team partner Ryan Smile, who died at the age of 31 in October 2020.

Below is the full Instagram post from Ospreay-