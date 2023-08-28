Two matches announced for All Out 2023

Two matches were announced for All Out this Sunday during the All In post-show press conference, including one for a title.

Jon Moxley will get a crack at the AEW International title and will face either champion Orange Cassidy or his challenger this Wednesday Penta El Zero Miedo. The Cassidy/Penta match was set up during the press conference so Moxley will have to wait until Wednesday to find out his opponent on Sunday.

Also, Don Callis is getting his wish as Konosuke Takeshita will finally go one-on-one against former AEW World champion Kenny Omega.

The show, airing this Sunday from the United Center in Chicago, has five matches on the card so far and more will be added on Dynamite and Collision.