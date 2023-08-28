Notes on Anthony Ogogo, Jordynne Grace, and AEW’s Full Gear
– According to Anthony Ogogo, he has signed a new deal with AEW.
– AEW Full Gear will be on Saturday, November 18th in Los Angeles, CA.
– Jordynne Grace will be making her return to Impact Wrestling at Victory Road. PWInsider reports Grace signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling a few months ago but decided to take some time off before setting a return date.
BREAKING: @JordynneGrace returns to IMPACT at #VictoryRoad Friday, September 8th in White Plains, NY! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/NgwSDwk8pp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023