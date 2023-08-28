Notes on Anthony Ogogo, Jordynne Grace, and AEW’s Full Gear

Aug 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Anthony Ogogo, he has signed a new deal with AEW.

– AEW Full Gear will be on Saturday, November 18th in Los Angeles, CA.

Jordynne Grace will be making her return to Impact Wrestling at Victory Road. PWInsider reports Grace signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling a few months ago but decided to take some time off before setting a return date.

