LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The Payback go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 79, and Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday. We’re now live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Cole says last week we lost two beloved members of the WWE family – Funk and Wyatt. He says tonight we will celebrate their lives on RAW. Cole says they both wanted nothing more than to entertain the fans, so tonight WWE will entertain.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest

We go right to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn by himself. Damian Priest is out next with his Money In the Bank briefcase, but that’s it.

Cole says Priest asked for this match. We see how The Judgment Day lost the six-man main event last week, and how Sami taunted them as the show went off the air. That is why Priest was upset enough to ask for the match. Cole says Priest and Zayn both asked their partners to stay backstage for this match. The bell rings and they lock up. Priest takes it to the ropes and backs off, then applies a headlock.

Priest drops Zayn and works him over. Priest with another headlock. Sami comes back with a deep arm drag. Priest misses a big strike in the corner, and Sami fights back but Priest beats him down in the corner and unloads. Priest whips Sami across the ring but runs into a back elbow.

Sami decks Priest off the middle rope for a 1 count. They go at it and Sami ends up hitting a modified moonsault to the floor. Sami hypes the crowd up now. Sami brings Priest back in and mounts him with rights in the corner. Priest brings Sami out of the corner and they trade shots until Priest turns Sami inside out with a lariat for boos.

Priest keeps the attack going now, dropping Sami in the corner again now. Priest with the running splash in the corner, then a big sit-out suplex. Sami kicks out at 2. Priest applies a headlock now to ground Sami. Sami fights up and out, kicking Priest to stun him.

Sami sends Priest to the floor. Sami goes to leap out with a dive but Priest jumps up on the apron to cut him off. They go at it and tangle but Priest is sent into the ring post while on the apron, sending him to the floor. Sami looks to nail Priest with a dive but Priest intercepts him in mid-air, driving him face-first into the announce table with a Flatliner. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re fighting in the corner now. Sami slides down to block a superplex, and hits a big Sunset Bomb for 2. Sami keeps fighting and sends Priest to the floor. Sami then hits a big flip dive to Priest but also lands hard.

Sami brings it back in and keeps control but Priest grabs him from up top. Sami blocks a South of Heaven chokeslam and hits the Blue Thunderbomb. Priest kicks out and Sami can’t believe it. Priest rolls to the floor for a breather. Priest ends up hanging Sami up on the top rope, then coming back in with a thrust kick.

Sami fights out of a Razor’s Edge attempt, then hits a big Exploder suplex into the corner. Sami readies for a Helluva Kick from the corner but JD McDonagh is there now. JD grabs the leg, which leads to Priest hitting a South of Heaven chokeslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. JD enters the ring and helps raise Priest’s arm in victory, but Priest snatches it away. Priest shoves JD to the mat, then yells at him, warning him to stay out of his business. Priest exits as JD yells for him. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens hits the ring now. Sami and Owens double team JD now. Owens with a big Stunner as Priest watches from the ramp. Sami nails a Helluva Kick to JD now. Sami and Owens hug as fans cheer them on. Priest turns and walks to the back as Sami’s music starts back up.

– We see what happened between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week. Rollins will call Nakamura out later tonight.

– We see The New Day warming up backstage. We also see The Viking Raiders. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Drew McIntyre is backstage looking at a photo that shows him wearing neon green trunks. Akira Tozawa hesitates but tells McIntyre it looks good. Tozawa walks off. Matt Riddle walks up and this gear change was his idea, but Drew does not approve. Riddle asks how about they get matching kilts. Drew is not interested and goes to walk off but Riddle suggests they get ringside seats for The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders. Drew ends up agreeing because he wants to see The Vikings get a beatdown.

– We go to a new video package with Raquel Rodriguez. She addresses WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and how she thinks she runs RAW. She says Rhea is the most dominant woman in WWE, except for Raquel. She says if Rhea wants her to stay out of her business, then she needs to stop using her size as an advantage. Raquel will not let Rhea run through this division, and will not let her get away with everything, especially after what she did to Liv Morgan. Raquel goes on and says she’s been waiting weeks for this, to show her what it’s like to be at the mercy of someone stronger. She says every woman has insecurity and weaknesses, but Rhea just cannot stand up to her. Raquel goes on and says she will take the title from Rhea at Payback by cutting her down to size.

– We see Becky Lynch warming up backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype John Cena’s upcoming return.

– We go back to the ring and the crowd pops big as LA Knight’s music hits. However, The Miz comes out instead, and he’s dressed like LA.

Miz hits the ring and begins mocking LA with all of his sayings and mannerisms. Yeah! What?! Yeah! Miz goes on taking shots at LA, while dressed as LA. He pulls out a box of LA t-shirts and asks who wants free LA merchandise. Miz then tosses the gear and begins taking off his LA outfit as fans boo.

Miz says the fans are pathetic… they will cheer for anything, so their support means nothing. He goes on ripping the fans and LA. Miz says he doesn’t do catchphrases. Miz goes on about how he is all about reality and when he beats LA, it will be over. Miz says fans will cheer lame names or catchphrases, but they will not cheer losers and that’s just what LA will be when he beats him at Payback. Miz goes on and says then everyone will be talking about… M-I-Z. Yeah. Miz makes his exit now.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura’s recent promo on how WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has a bad back. Rollins is shown backstage now, apparently in deep thought. Rollins will call Nakamura out later on.

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Matt Riddle, holding the photo of Drew McIntyre in the neon green trunks. McIntyre is out next in street clothes. They take their seats at ringside. The Viking Raiders are out next – Ivar and Erik with Valhalla. We see what happened between these three tag teams last week. The bell hits as Woods and Erik lock up, and take it to the corner.

Woods with a headlock and a takedown. Woods works on the arm now as McIntyre and Riddle look on. Erik rocks Woods but Woods nails a forearm right back. They tangle and Erik catches Woods in mid-air for a big slam. Ivar comes for the double team now.

Erik is the legal man again as he drops Woods for 2. Ivar tags back in and works Woods over while Erik holds him in the corner. Fans rally for The New Day but Ivar drops Woods with a big knee, then beats him into the corner. Woods fights out but can’t make the tag. Woods tries again and in comes Kofi to a big pop. Kofi unloads on both opponents for a pop now.

Kofi with a top rope crossbody for 2 on Ivar. Kofi goes on and hits a Boom Drop on Ivar. Erik and Valhalla pull Ivar to the floor for a breather, but Woods runs over and sends Erik into the announce table. Kofi then flies out and does the same to Ivar. The New Day dances and poses on top of the announce table now while The Viking Raiders are down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ivar flattens Kofi with a running crossbody for 2 after The Vikings dominated during the break. Ivar with big back elbows in the corner now. Kofi comes back with a big dropkick.

Kofi look to make a tag but Valhalla hits the apron to taunt Woods. Ivar takes advantage of the distraction and drops Kofi to prevent the tag. Ivar splashes Kofi in the corner, then whip him into a lariat by Erik. Kofi takes more punishment from Erik now as Valhalla screams out.

Erik continues dominating Kofi. Ivar tags back in and keeps the assault going, grinding Kofi’s face into the mat. Ivar with a big crossbody forearm and boot to the face as Erik tags in. Fans rally for Kofi now. Erik beats Kofi down in the corner and Ivar joins in as the referee is occupied with a frustrated Woods. Kofi looks to make a comeback while The Vikings have words with Drew, but Ivar nails a big boot to the jaw for 2. Fans rally for Kofi again. Ivar with another big shot in the corner, then he clubs Kofi to the mat again.

Ivar yells at Kofi to stay down. Ivar with more offense but Kofi moves to avoid a sit-down splash. Woods finally tags in and he unloads on both opponents. Woods with the big Honor Roll to Ivar for a close 2 count as Riddle and McIntyre look on. Ivar decks Woods and tags in Erik. Woods drops Ivar but Erik nails a big Full Nelson into a knee to the neck. Woods kicks out at 2. Kofi is back on the apron now and they double team Ivar. Kofi slips on the double team but still covers until Erik breaks it up at 2.

Ivar ends up ducking Trouble In Paradise. They both tumble to the floor. Kofi is sent to the steel steps but he leaps over them. Kofi flies off the steps but Ivar grabs him in mid-air for a big slam at ringside. Ivar scoops Kofi and drives him into the barrier but they also land on McIntyre and Riddle. Riddle is furious now. He starts tossing furniture at ringside. Drew tosses one of the announcer’s chairs at Erik but it misses him and lays Woods out at ringside.

Ivar takes Drew out with a big cannonball off the apron. The Vikings end up double teaming Kofi in the ring now. They spike Kofi in the middle of the ring with Ragnarok, then Erik covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Vikings quickly head to the ramp as the music hits and Valhalla joins them. We go to replays. The Vikings stand tall on the ramp now as McIntyre and Riddle help Kofi tend to Woods on the other side of the ring on the floor. McIntyre apologizes.

– We go backstage to The Judgment Day. Finn Balor tells Damian Priest they need to get on the same page for their big shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Payback, they need to get it together. Priest agrees and says they need to focus on The Judgment Day, not outside people like JD McDonagh. Balor says JD is the only reason Priest won tonight, but then Priest left JD down in the ring. Priest says he only cares about the family. They argue and Priest is about to take Balor to take a hike, but WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley speaks up, telling them both to shut up. Rhea say the only people in The Judgment Day handling or caring about their business right now is she and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. She says they always talk about being the most dominant, but they can’t stop arguing every week. She goes on about how this is making them look weak, so people like Raquel Rodriguez are coming for her. Rhea says they must make things right at Payback, and remind everyone how they are a force to be reckoned with and that they win when needed. Rhea says if they all don’t walk out of Payback with gold, then there will be some changes around here. Rhea and Dominik walk off as Priest and Balor face off. Priest raises his Money In the Bank briefcase and says something about having no problem winning gold.

– Still to come, a tribute to Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers send us to the Bray Wyatt video tribute from SmackDown. We come back to a “thank you Bray!” chant now as the Fireflies fill the arena. Wyatt’s music now hits as the spotlight focuses on the empty rocking chair. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how The Viking Raiders won earlier tonight. Kofi Kingston is backstage now, walking out of the trainer’s room when Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre stop him to ask how Xavier Woods is doing. Kofi says Woods isn’t doing good. Drew says the chair was an accident but Kofi says everything is cool with Drew because they know he doesn’t throw cheap shots, and Woods knows what comes with being out there. Drew says next week they will take care of this Vikings problem, and he’s going to talk to Adam Pearce about not having to tag in during the match. Drew walks off. Kofi and Riddle aren’t sure what Drew means, but Riddle knows they are still a team. Riddle hurries away and tells Drew to wait.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci. GUNTHER stands on top of the announce table while Kaiser and Vinci stand guard down below. We see how Chad Gable defeated GUNTHER last week by count out.

Fans boo as GUNTHER takes the mic now. He says last week Gable made history by becoming the first man to beat The Ring General in more than 500 days… but by count out in a title match. GUNTHER says technically Gable got a victory but he has won nothing because I’m still standing here as your Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. Fans boo and tell GUNTHER he sucks. He says perhaps Gable has achieved one thing… pissing GUNTHER off! GUNTHER rants in his native tongue now. He says now Gable has his attention and his focus, and if Gable thinks he’s coming between GUNTHER and his rightful legacy then so be it because next week he will challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Title of Monday Night RAW! But just like you won’t beat me next week, tonight you definitely will not beat my best man, Ludwig… the music interrupts and out comes Alpha Academy – Gable with Otis and Maxxine Dupri. Gable says normally he’d give them a big “Shoosh!” but not tonight because GUNTHER was making some pretty good points, my friend. Gable goes on about how GUNTHER has been unbeatable on the main roster for almost 2 years… until last week, my friend. Gable says it only took him 10 seconds to hand GUNTHER his first loss next week it won’t take but 3 seconds because he’s winning the title with the 1-2-3, baby! Gable says but that’s next week and this is tonight, so Kaiser… get in the ring so I can cook you up Memphis style, baby! Thank you!

The bell rings and Gable quickly goes for a pin but only gets a 1 count. They tangle some more until Gable sends Kaiser over the top rope to the floor. Gable then leaps off the apron with a big cannonball to the floor to keep Kaiser down. Gable stands tall for a big “thank you!” as fans cheer him on. GUNTHER and Vinci slowly walk away as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. GUNTHER is no longer at ringside. Kaiser fights a submission off as Otis barks from ringside with Maxxine next to him. Kaiser grounds Gable in the middle of the ring now as fans rally for Gable. Kaiser works on the arm now. Gable mounts some offense and grounds Kaiser by his arm now.

Kaiser fights out and drops Gable, then stomps away as Vinci watches. Kaiser drops Gable with a big shoulder out of the corner. Kaiser with a big chop but Gable comes back and applies an ankle lock. Kaiser gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Kaiser fights out of the corner now, hitting a big knee to the face and a lariat. They go at it and Gable launches Kaiser across the ring. Kaiser has his arm and wrist hurt again, so Gable focuses on this. Gable goes up top but Kaiser rocks him, then ends up hitting a running European uppercut to knock Gable from the top out to the floor. Gable lands hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Gable with a big belly-to-belly suplex and more offense. Kaiser with headbutts to fight free. Kaiser works Gable over and sends him shoulder-first into the corner. Kaiser dropkicks Gable to the floor, then mocks Otis. Kaiser brings it back in to chop and kick Gable in the corner.

Fans rally for Gable now as he chops Kaiser. Gable charges but Kaiser catches him in a big face-first slam to the mat. Kaiser unloads with more offense in the corner now. Gable fights out and now they unload with strikes. Kaiser rocks Gable but Gable hits the side Russian leg sweep.

Gable comes back with a German suplex attempt but Kaiser drops him with a rolling DVD, then nails a big punt kick in the face for 2. They tangle and Gable sends Kaiser to the floor. Kaiser runs back in but Gable mounts offense, then hits a neckbreaker. Gable goes up top but misses the moonsault. Kaiser looks to counter but Gable spikes him into the floor for 2. Kaiser blocks a roll-up, rocks Gable, but then misses a suplex. Gable ends up charging Kaiser and they both tumble to the floor. Gable goes up top and hits a moonsault to the floor, taking Vinci and Kaiser down as Maxxine cheers him on.