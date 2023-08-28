Kamille now a free agent, Shida talks retirement

Aug 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Omar Vega/Getty Images

After dropping the NWA Women’s Championship last night to Kenzie Page, Kamille is now a free agent.

– 35 year old Hikaru Shida says had she won yesterday, she would be considering retirement.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brittani Houghtlen

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal