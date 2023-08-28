Kamille now a free agent, Shida talks retirement
After dropping the NWA Women’s Championship last night to Kenzie Page, Kamille is now a free agent.
-Held the title 813 days.
-Passed the torch to the next big thing.
Kenzie you will be a wonderful champion, you’ve earned this. Now go out and show the world.
My work here has been done ✅
What’s next?#OneTime 😉🙏🏼
📷: @hibanhuerta pic.twitter.com/nwgEMbwaED
— Kamille (@Kamille_brick) August 28, 2023
– 35 year old Hikaru Shida says had she won yesterday, she would be considering retirement.
To be honest… I felt I will start to think about retirement after this show. Just felt like that. I didn’t know why.
If I won, if everything went how I thought… maybe I started the road to the end.
But for now, I only can think getting the tittle back.
I can’t finish like this,… pic.twitter.com/mhm3OHyuoP
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 27, 2023