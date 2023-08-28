Kamille now a free agent, Shida talks retirement

After dropping the NWA Women’s Championship last night to Kenzie Page, Kamille is now a free agent.

-Held the title 813 days.

-Passed the torch to the next big thing. Kenzie you will be a wonderful champion, you’ve earned this. Now go out and show the world. My work here has been done ✅ What’s next?#OneTime 😉🙏🏼 📷: @hibanhuerta pic.twitter.com/nwgEMbwaED — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) August 28, 2023

– 35 year old Hikaru Shida says had she won yesterday, she would be considering retirement.