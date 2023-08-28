Jim Ross, Cody Rhodes, Saraya, and Calvin Tankman notes

– Fightful reports that Calvin Tankman’s contract with MLW ends on September 1st.

-On his podcast, Jim Ross says his contract is coming up. As far as where he’d like to go, he’d like to stay in AEW and that it’s up to his agent and Tony Khan.

– Cody Rhodes said that his dog, Pharaoh, is set to get his own plush toy from WWE in the near future. Cody went on to say it’s a 99.9% certainty and the toy will have brown nose and blue eyes.

– At the All In media scrum yesterday, Saraya announced she’s writing a book, and Tony Khan completed her book.