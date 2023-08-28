Four titles switch hands at All In 2023

Four new champions were crowned last night at All In with only two title holders leaving London still with their gold.

The night started with Adam Cole and MJF defeating Aussie Open to become the new ROH Tag Team champions. This is the first run with the titles for both Cole and MJF. MJF later went on the defend his AEW World title against Cole in the main event of the evening.

Immediately following that match, Hook defeated Jack Perry to regain the FTW title. This ended Perry’s 39-day reign as champion, having defeated Hook last year after 357 days with the belt. It’s safe to say that it was not a good night for Jungle Boy last night.

In front of her home crowd and with her family in tow, Saraya became the new AEW Women’s champion after beating Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker in a four-way match. Saraya came out to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” along with her whole family. Her mom even got involved in the action and got nailed by mistake by Toni Storm. The whole family celebrated in the ring after Saraya won the match.

And The Acclaimed and Bad Ass Billy Gunn became the AEW World Trios champions after beating House of Black in the penultimate match of the evening. House of Black came out with a tribute to Bray Wyatt, with a lantern in the entrance way and fireflies surrounding Wembley. This is the first trios title for Acclaimed and Gunn who ended HOB’s 175-day reign.