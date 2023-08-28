Former WWE superstar announces his retirement

Aug 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

During a recent AML Wrestling Show, former WWE Star Jaxson Ryker announced his retirement from in-ring action by leaving his boots in the ring following his final match. Ryker competed in WWE as a member of The Forgotten Sons on both NXT and the main roster but was released from the company due to controversial tweets.

