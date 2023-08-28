Bray Wyatt Not Wearing Heart Defibrillator at Time of Death, Despite Recommendation

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt experienced a series of heart complications in the months leading up to his death, and a doctor-recommended heart defibrillator was not with him when they found his body … TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement records, obtained by TMZ, Wyatt — real name Windham Rotunda — told his girlfriend he was going to take a nap Thursday, and she became concerned when she heard his alarm going off about an hour later without stopping.

The report says Windham was discovered in his bed, not breathing, and was turning blue. Windham’s girlfriend called 911, as her mother attempted CPR … but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cops spoke with Windham’s immediate family members who said he had COVID in March 2023 and developed heart complications — causing him to have a “weak lower part of his heart.”

Though it’s not known if the device would have saved his life, investigators determined Windham was not wearing the defib at the time of his death … they later located it inside his vehicle parked in the driveway.

He was only 36.