8/27/23 WWE Supershow results from Huntsville, AL
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
– Zoey Stark d Michin ( Mia Yim )
– WWE U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio d Austin Theory via DQ due to interference from Grayson Waller. The match becomes a tag team. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar d Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest ( w/ Rhea Ripley )
– LA Knight d Mustafa Ali
– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya
– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor
