8/27/23 WWE Supershow results from Huntsville, AL

Aug 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

– Zoey Stark d Michin ( Mia Yim )

– WWE U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio d Austin Theory via DQ due to interference from Grayson Waller. The match becomes a tag team. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar d Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest ( w/ Rhea Ripley )

– LA Knight d Mustafa Ali

– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor

