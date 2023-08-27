Update on the CM Punk/Jack Perry incident

There are multiple conflicting accounts of what happened backstage between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

We know Punk and Perry confronted each other backstage as Punk headed to the entrance area for his match.

PWTorch reports Punk got in Perry’s face and asked if they had a problem. As words were exchanged, Punk pie-faced Perry and then restrained him in a facelock and threw some punches at him before he was pulled off.

Fightful Select reports “one side of the story” said Perry is the one who approached Punk backstage first and bumped into his chest. Punk then put him in a choke before it was broken up.

A PWInsider Elite report said Punk is the one went after Perry and “even ‘hit’ Perry,”.

Perry was asked to leave the building after this and PW Torch reports CM Punk left the building after his match with Samoa Joe.