Tony Khan acknowledges backstage incident at All In, attendance for the event

At the post show press scrum, Tony Khan confirmed reports of a physical altercation backstage at All In, saying he can confirm there was an incident but he will not be speaking more about it tonight.

Fightful reported CM Punk and Jack Perry got into it backstage tonight after Jack Perry made reference to the previous verbal altercation over Jack Perry’s request to use real glass for a segment.

Khan also said that while there were over 90,000 in the building, there were 81,035 paid in attendance and that AEW can officially claim that All In is the largest wrestling event ever.