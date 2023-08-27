The Rock praises “incredible shining star” Bray Wyatt on new IG Post

After posting a heartfelt message about Bray Wyatt on social media website X two days ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson followed with another post on Instagram, adding also the video of him confronting Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 32. “You will be missed, my friend. Deeply missed. I’m heartbroken for the Rotunda family over Windham Rotunda’s (Bray Wyatt) passing. What an incredible shining star he was in our squared circle,” Johnson wrote to his 389 million followers. “I LOVED his presence, promos, in ring work and most importantly – his connection with the @wweuniverse.

Bray Wyatt was a very unique, cool, rare, ORIGINAL and AUTHENTIC character — which is actually very hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling,” he continued. “Very few have done it. Bray was one of them.” The Rock then wrote that at WrestleMania 32 Bray and him decided to “go for it” and “test the waters” to see how the crowd would react to a potential Rock vs Bray Wyatt future WrestleMania match. “Needless to say, we got our answer,” he added. “As always,

Bray…’thank you for the house.'”