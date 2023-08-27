Updated: CM Punk/Jack Perry physical confrontation
Fightful Select reports that one side of the story claim that Jack Perry stepped in CM Punk’s face backstage and bumped him. Punk pushed Perry and when Perry came at him, Punk choked him.
PWInsider reports that Jack Perry was told to leave the stadium but Punk is still there.
Perry seems to be more problematic than he’s worth. They should release all the guys who still wanna do indy garbage
@Jon – You think Perry’s the problem here?! Don’t you see a common factor with all these backstage issues? It’s CM Punk is involved in them all. Seems like he’s become Cena, HHH when they were at the top. Everyone else gets buried while he stays on top. I like Punk but maybe he needs to change his attitude.
Also, “leave the stadium”? The place is huge. You telling me they couldn’t be in separate areas / rooms but stay in the stadium.