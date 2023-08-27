Updated: CM Punk/Jack Perry physical confrontation

Aug 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful Select reports that one side of the story claim that Jack Perry stepped in CM Punk’s face backstage and bumped him. Punk pushed Perry and when Perry came at him, Punk choked him.

PWInsider reports that Jack Perry was told to leave the stadium but Punk is still there.

Post Category: News     Tags:

2 Responses

  1. Jon says:
    August 27, 2023 at 3:14 pm

    Perry seems to be more problematic than he’s worth. They should release all the guys who still wanna do indy garbage

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    August 27, 2023 at 4:05 pm

    @Jon – You think Perry’s the problem here?! Don’t you see a common factor with all these backstage issues? It’s CM Punk is involved in them all. Seems like he’s become Cena, HHH when they were at the top. Everyone else gets buried while he stays on top. I like Punk but maybe he needs to change his attitude.

    Also, “leave the stadium”? The place is huge. You telling me they couldn’t be in separate areas / rooms but stay in the stadium.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rebel Kel

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal