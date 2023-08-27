Seth Rollins breaks down during non-televised live event as fans sing for Bray Wyatt

WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins broke down in the ring yesterday following the main event match at the non-televised live show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Fans switched on their phone lights and started singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands” as Rollins addressed the crowd. This led the Rollins go down on his knee and cover his face to take a breather before he told them that every time he does his entrance and the song starts and people switch on their lights, it reminds him of Bray.

After thanking the crowd for allowing them to be there and wrapped it up, Rollins told them to “always follow the buzzards.”

During his match against Finn Balor, Rollins paid several tributes to Bray which the crowd obviously loved. Before the show there was a moment of silence for both Bray and Terry Funk.

So many Bray tributes by Seth. It was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/BOyIwdvEGf — This Barbie is out✌🏼 (@cherdelaware) August 27, 2023

This is beautiful and also very heartbreaking. This is something that’s gonna sting for along time! I’m still trying to wrap my head around this. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/yEcbLIvtiv — L E S L I E (@iamlesliewilson) August 27, 2023