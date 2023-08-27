Saraya wins the AEW Women’s title

Aug 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Saraya defeats Britt Baker, Shida and Toni Storm to Become the AEW Women’s champion….

  1. Kony Than says:
    August 27, 2023 at 3:41 pm

    Boooooooooooring and very predictable

  2. TrollBuster says:
    August 27, 2023 at 4:03 pm

    Boring and very predictable? But Roman Reigns isn’t on the show. He doesn’t even work for AEW.

