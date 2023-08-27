Kamille’s 800 plus days title reign ends at NWA 75

After 813 days, there’s a new NWA Womens Champion, and her name is Kenzie Paige. She lost the Womens Television title and then won a #1 Contenders battle Royal on night 1 and defeats Kamille tonight

Congratulations to our very own @kyliealexxa on winning the @nwa women's tag team championship alongside New South alumni @ellaenvypro!

And congratulations to the NEEEEEW NWA Women's champion, @KenziePaige_1, who ended the 813 day reign of @Kamille_brick!#NWA75 pic.twitter.com/sQHzNatYNn

— New South Pro Wrestling (@NewSouth_PW) August 28, 2023