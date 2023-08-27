Kamille’s 800 plus days title reign ends at NWA 75

Aug 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

After 813 days, there’s a new NWA Womens Champion, and her name is Kenzie Paige. She lost the Womens Television title and then won a #1 Contenders battle Royal on night 1 and defeats Kamille tonight

