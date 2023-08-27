Emergence 2023, Impact Wrestling

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling’s PPV, Emergence. Live from Toronto!

IMPACT Knockouts Championship, Trinity (c) VS Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship, MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) (c) VS Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans VS The Death Dollz (Jessika & Rosemary) VS The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)

IMPACT Tag Team Championship, SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster w/ Dani Luna) (c) VS The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

IMPACT Digital Media Championship, Kenny King (c) VS Johnny Swinger

SANADA VS Jake Something

Josh Alexander & Time Machine (KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) VS Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush

No DQ: Eric Young VS Deaner

Pre Show

Match 1. Alan Angels VS Mike Bailey

Angels tries to kick Bailey during a pre match handshake. Bailey catches Angels boot attempt and lands the machine gun kicks. Angels bails after being dropkicked. Angels rings the neck of Bailey on the apron and then on the floor. Angels uses his fists back in the ring to further the advantage. He then locks on the straight jacket before delivering another neckbreaker. Bailey slips out of another backbreaker and backslides Angels. Bailey then lands a triangle moonsault on the floor. Back in the ring, Bailey connects with several kicks and a running moonsault. Angels kicks Bailey in the face and powerbombs him. He then turns Bailey inside out with a lariat. Angels then frog splashes Bailey for a two count, and then hits another neckbreaker. Bailey backdrops Angles out of a powerbomb position and moonsaults him. Angels kicks out after a Spanish fly and then they start trading kicks. Bailey lands a tornado kick and ultimate weapon. It is over by pinfall.

Winner Speedball, Mike Bailey

Match 2. The Good Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch) VS JOYA (Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry)

The Good Hands both take verbal jabs at Canada as they enter the arena. JOYA and entertain the crowd with a very interesting entrance.. It was a dance routine. Hendry and Hotch begin the match. Joe makes a quick tag to Yuya. Skyler interferes leading to beatdown on Yuya. They double team for a few minutes. The fans are firmly behind JOYA, but the forearms and kicks in tandem are being handed have them in trouble. Hotch gets a two count off a running knee. Hotch settles into a rear chin lock, but Yuya escapes and tags Hendry. He takes on both the Hands and takes them down with elbows, slams and a cutter. The Hands recover and double Hendry for a minute, but Yuya makes the save and they land a back slam into a slam from Yuya for the win.

Winners by pinfall, JOYA

Main Show.

With much sympathy, Impact starts the show with kind words and a 10 Bell Salute for Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

Match 1. Deaner (with Kon, representing the Design) VS Eric Young