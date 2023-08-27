AEW announces All In will return to Wembley Stadium next year

Tony Khan wants to keep the bank holiday weekends in the United States and in the United Kingdom. He plans both All In and All Out for next year in the same way.

Thank you all who watched #AEWAllIn London today, whether you're 1 of 81,035 fans on site, the largest paid crowd in wrestling history, here live at @wembleystadium, or watching on ppv, we appreciate every single one of you!

We're back here for ALL IN in 1 year:

August 25, 2024!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2023