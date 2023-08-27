AEW All In 2023 Coverage

The opening credits roll, and Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary from London, England.

Real World Championship Match

CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

They lock up and Joe backs Punk into the corner. Punk dodges a right hand, but Joe backs him into the corner again. Punk counters out and delivers a shot to Joe before backing away. Punk delivers a few chops and applies a side-headlock. Joe counters with a back suplex, but Punk keeps the headlock applied. Joe drags Punk to the apron and delivers a chop, and then pulls him to the floor and delivers another. Joe backs away for a charge, but Punk gets back into the ring. Punk delivers shots to Joe, but Joe comes back with right jabs and a few chops in the ropes. Joe follows with a headbutt, but Punk kicks him in the face. Punk drops Joe with a hurricanrana and goes for a cross-body on the floor, but Joe walks out of the way as Punk crashes down. Joe chops Punk into a chair against the barricade, and then delivers a running kick to the face. Punk comes back and sends Joe into the ring post. Punk goes for a hurricanrana from the apron, but Joe catches him and power bombs him through the front of the announce table. Punk has been busted open, and Joe follows with right jabs to the wound.

Joe delivers more shots to Punk and drops him with a back elbow strike. Joe beats Punk into the corner, but Punk comes back with forearm strikes. Joe takes Punk back to the corner with more shots, and follows with an enzuigiri. Punk comes back with a few quick kicks, but Joe drops him with an inverted Atomic Drop and a high boot. Joe connects with a running senton and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Joe chops Punk in the corner and sets up for the Muscle Buster. Punk gets free and kicks Joe in the side of the head. Punk and Joe exchange shots, and then Joe slams Punk with a power slam. Joe goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Joe locks in a submission, but Punk gets Joe’s shoulders on the mat for a two count. Joe takes Punk down again and locks in an STF, but Punk rolls through and gets another two count. Punk takes Joe down and locks in a spinning toe-hold, but this time Joe rolls through and gets a two count. Joe takes Punk to the corner and sets him up top. Joe delivers a chop that knocks Punk to the apron, but he pulls him back up. Punk bits Joe’s face and sets up delivers the Pepsi Plunge for the pin fall.

Winner and still Real World Champion: CM Punk

Trios Tag Team Match

The Golden Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis)