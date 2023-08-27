8/26/23 WWE Supershow from Cape Girardeau, MO

Photo Credit: @maddyheartscody

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

– Zoey Stark d Michin ( Mia Yim )

– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya

– Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar d Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest ( w/ Rhea Ripley )

– LA Knight d Mustafa Ali

– Street Fight: WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor

