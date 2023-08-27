8/26/23 WWE Supershow from Cape Girardeau, MO
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
– Zoey Stark d Michin ( Mia Yim )
– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya
@RheaRipley_WWE defeated Natalya 😆💯 #WWECapeGirardeau
– Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar d Grayson Waller and Austin Theory
– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest ( w/ Rhea Ripley )
– LA Knight d Mustafa Ali
– Street Fight: WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor
Here's the full Seth promo about Bray #WWECapeGirardeau #WWE
Source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM