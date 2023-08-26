Wyatt’s last WWE televised appearance dates back to February 17, taking out Hit Row

The last time Bray Wyatt appeared on WWE television was on the February 17 episode of Smackdown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

On that night, Wyatt and Uncle Howdy – played by his real-life brother Bo Dallas – interrupted a Hit Row in-ring performance and attacked Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Howdy took on Adonis while Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw on Dolla, then tossing him over. Wyatt then put the Mandible Claw on Adonis and threw him to Howdy, who performed the Sister Abigail.

Wyatt then grabbed the mic and issued a challenge to Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, warning them that whoever wins their match, will get to face him.

The match never happened as Wyatt contracted COVID soon after and his health declined, preventing him from appearing at WrestleMania.

His last match on television was the Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble against LA Knight. After that, Wyatt had seven matches, four at non-televised live events and three dark matches at Smackdown tapings, all against LA Knight.

His latest run in the company also featured a new theme song, titled Shatter, by Code Orange. Today, the band issued a small statement on X, honoring Wyatt.

“Rest In Power buddy. You helped make our childhood dreams come true. You rode for us at every single turn and truly believed in us. More than people even know. Thank you for letting us be a small part of your story. See you on the other side,” the statement read.