Spoilers: AEW Collision tapings for 8/26

The following AEW Collision: Fyter Fest matches were taped tonight in Duluth, Georgia to air on Saturday’s Collision episode-

-Jack Perry came out to retire the FTW Championship but Hook came out & put him through a table. This segment was filmed before Dynamite

-Samoa Joe came to the ring to cut a heel promo on CM Punk for their All In match. Joe then went to commentary

-CM Punk, Hook, Sting & Darby Allin defeated Luchasaurus, Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland & Jay White. This was the first match on the Collision tapings but will air as the main event on Saturday. Joe & Punk fought in the ring after the match while the others fought at ringside

-Big Bill defeated Vary Morales. Ricky Starks was out as Bill’s manager

-John Silver & Alex Reynolds defeated Action Andretti & Darius Martin

-Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade

-Keith Lee defeated Zicky Dice

-Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston & Pentagon Jr defeated The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian