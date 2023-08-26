PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Teases Surprises For AEW ALL IN Weekend & Possible New Titles, more

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, teased surprises for PROGRESS’ events during AEW ALL IN weekend, opened up about working with WWE and AEW, launching Demand PROGRESS Plus, and much more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Working with AEW and WWE, and teasing surprises for ALL IN weekend:

“Well, it’s on the periphery that we’re working with them. They’re massively focused for Sunday. We’ve got a surprise or two on Saturday with some of the wrestlers who might well be on the show on Sunday. Nick Wayne has already been on a few of our shows and made his name in DEFY and is now in AEW.

“We helped AEW a couple of weeks ago with some filming, when Jeff Jarrett was in London, we had one of our photographers follow them around for a couple of days and put together some promos. So, it’s been nice and like any relationship, you start off slowly, you build it up, you deliver some good things and we are really pleased with the way things are going. Similarly, we had a superb relationship with WWE and that is still maintained, even though our content is now not on the WWE Network.”

Launching Demand PROGRESS Plus:

“Yeah, Demand Progress Plus is now the place to watch PROGRESS shows and it’s been well received. Everything is on there to watch and you can get a bit of a discount if you sign up. There’s 153 chapters, with 154 on Saturday coming up on their soon. We’ve got the full Super Strong Style events and we will get the ENDVR series on, which I know a lot of fans have a lot of affection for.

“We are in talks with about 6 other promotions to get their content on there and what I am really happy about is that the uptake and feedback on how slick it all is has been great. We are really happy. Fans have been really complimentary about the user experience, their ability to watch shows to find shows, we put a really smart search facility in, so you can drill right down to an individual wrestler and have all the shows that they’re on. You easily click through and watch them. We will also be putting the DEFY show from Saturday on in the next week or two.

“I love getting my hands into a real meaty project and the engagement and the feedback from fans has been superb as we’ve addressed the frustrations that both fans and ourselves had with pivot share which is closing down on at the end of the month. So hopefully more fans will move over to Demand Progress Plus.”

New titles being introduced to PROGRESS:

“I’m not sure if we’ve mentioned this. It’s a secret, but I’ll share it with you. So keep it to yourself.

“Women’s Tag Team Championship. I think that would be a really good thing to build and develop. I’ve been talking about that for a few months and we’re working on that quite strongly.

Best also revealed who he’d like to see back at PROGRESS Wrestling, working with WWE, PROGRESS’ new American investment company, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.