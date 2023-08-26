Preview for tonight’s AEW Collision

This Saturday on AEW Collision Fyter Fest…

All In All Star 8-Man Tag Match:

Jay White Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus, and Brian Cage

VS

CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting, and a Mystery Partner

–Trios Match–

Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston

VS

Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

Big Bill in Action

Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship

Keith Lee in Action

Willow Nightingale VS Robyn Renegade

John Silver & Alex Reynolds

VS

Action Andretti & Darius Martin