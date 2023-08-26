Preview for tonight’s AEW Collision
This Saturday on AEW Collision Fyter Fest…
All In All Star 8-Man Tag Match:
Jay White Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus, and Brian Cage
VS
CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting, and a Mystery Partner
–Trios Match–
Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston
VS
Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade
Big Bill in Action
Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship
Keith Lee in Action
Willow Nightingale VS Robyn Renegade
John Silver & Alex Reynolds
VS
Action Andretti & Darius Martin