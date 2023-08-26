Mojo Muhtadi Heartbroken Over Bray Wyatt Death, ‘He Was Incredible In Every Way’

Bray Wyatt is being remembered as an incredible wrestler and an even better person — the late WWE Superstar’s close friend, Mojo Muhtadi, says the community lost a truly special individual this week.

Mojo — who wrestled alongside Bray (real name Windham Rotunda) in WWE for years — poured his heart out in an emotional tribute on the “TMZ Sports” TV show … praising the guy for being the utmost professional and caring coworker.

“Bray was just a very close personal friend of mine,” Mojo said. “Someone that I traveled city to city, country to country with for years on the road, some of the best times of my entire career.”

“You talk about Bray Wyatt the performer, and he is absolutely the most creative, original performer I have met in my entire life. The things that he did in the ring were the things that only Windham could have pulled off. No one else could have done that. He was just incredible in every single way. Even Bray Wyatt just didn’t hold a candle to who Windham Rotunda was as a person.”

Mojo — who got his start in wrestling thanks to Bray’s dad, Mike — said Bray was someone who brought all the wrestlers together — never putting anyone down and taking newbies under his wing.

In fact, he said many of today’s Superstars owe their careers to Bray … as he shared so much of his knowledge with the talent.

“Everyone doesn’t really know how to handle it, but it has been awesome to see just the support,” he added. “Everybody reaching out, sharing great stories about Windham. This just happened, everyone’s grieving in their own unique ways, but our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Jojo, Windham’s four children and this one hurts, this one was a tough one for sure.”