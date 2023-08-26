MLW announces partnership with NJPW

MLW has announced that they have entered into a partnership with NJPW.

Announced during this week’s MLW Fusion episode, the promotion revealed that the partnership between the two companies will kick off at the Sunday, September 3 Fury Road event, airing live on FITE+.

The agreement between the two promotions appears to involve talent trading, as NJPW’s KUSHIDA was announced for Fury Road, where he will take on Tony Deppen.

Further details regarding the partnership between the two companies have yet to be revealed.

Fury Road airs at 6 p.m. Eastern time on FITE+ from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets for the event are on sale now, with prices ranging from $15 for standing room to $85 for ringside seats.

Matches announced so far for the event:

Alex Kane defends the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Willie Mack

Weapons of Mass Destruction match for the MLW National Openweight Championship: Jacob Fatu defends against Rickey Shane Page

KUSHIDA vs. Tony Deppen

Sessions by Saint Laurent segment

Kiss my Foot match: Mance Warner vs. Matt Cardona

Maki Itoh vs. Becca for an MLW World Featherweight Championship title shot

Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban