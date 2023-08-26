MJF and Brock Anderson notes

– According to Arn Anderson, Brock Anderson’s contract is up at the end of August.

Brock last wrestled on the August 12 episode of AEW Collision, losing to Luchasaurus in an AEW TNT Championship bout.

– Speaking on Hot Ones, MJF was asked to describe the most disgusting experience he has had in the ring. He revealed that he once pooped himself in the ring.

“I’ve sh*t myself in the ring. I don’t care,” MJF said. “Guy’s name was Ace Romero. So what happened was, he was coming off the top rope, brother hit me with a splash. I thought I took a big enough log before the match. Clearly, I didn’t finish the job. Luckily, I was wearing black trunks, so nobody noticed, and it was a multi-man match.

“So when he landed on me, immediately sh*t myself. In that moment, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna roll out.’ So I rolled out, kind of stayed low for a little bit, waited for my moment to strike. Still won the match with a full diaper. Which is more than most people would be able to say. That’s why I’m the world champion. Didn’t happen by accident.”