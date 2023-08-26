Bob Barker passes away, NWA title change, and a Cora Jade note

– Bob Barker, the longtime host of the gameshow “The Price is Right,” has passed away at the age of 99.

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Barker. The legendary game show host had a memorable turn as the guest host of #WWERaw in 2009. WWE sends its condolences to Barker’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/KRrdgmD6M7 — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023

– Dominik Mysterio says NXT’s Cora Jade would be an interesting addition to The Judgment Day, but that Rhea Ripley makes the final call regarding new female members.

– Colby Corino has defeated Kerry Morton to become the new NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion.