Bob Barker passes away, NWA title change, and a Cora Jade note

Aug 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Bob Barker, the longtime host of the gameshow “The Price is Right,” has passed away at the age of 99.

– Dominik Mysterio says NXT’s Cora Jade would be an interesting addition to The Judgment Day, but that Rhea Ripley makes the final call regarding new female members.

Colby Corino has defeated Kerry Morton to become the new NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion.

