Alexa Bliss describes Bray Wyatt as a creative genius

Alexa Bliss recorded a video on social media remembering her friend Windham Rotunda.

Bliss explained that she planned to attend Smackdown but flight options were very limited and none would have arrived in Louisville, Kentucky in time before the show ended.

The former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion described Windham as a creative genius who brought us an amazing gift in the form of Bray Wyatt’s character.

She said that her time with him was the most she’s ever had fun during her career. Bliss said she was thankful for him for allowing her to be a small part of his vision. Bliss had an alliance with Wyatt and jumped to the “dark side” between 2019 and 2020.

When she returned and eventually Wyatt was re-hired, there were rumors that the two would team up again but despite several hints along the way, it never happened.

Bliss praised Windham’s creativity and said the void he left could never be replaced by anyone. Bliss noted that Wyatt opened up the minds and eyes to a whole another world in the industry that no one thought could be done.

“We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are,” Bliss said.