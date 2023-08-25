WWE donating 100% of net proceeds from all Bray Wyatt merchandise to family

WWE will be donating 100% of the net proceeds from all Bray Wyatt merchandise sold on their WWEShop.com website to his family.

The change on the page was updated yesterday, with WWE writing, “In the wake of Bray Wyatt’s death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support JoJo Offerman and Bray’s children,” on all Bray’s merchandise.

JoJo is the former Raw ring announcer who went on to have two kids with Bray and the two got engaged last year, though never married.

If you’re interested in purchasing any Bray Wyatt merchandise go to WWEShop.com or Euroshop.WWE.com for those in Europe.