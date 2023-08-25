Terry Funk celebration of life announced for next week in Texas

Terry Funk’s family will be holding a celebration of life for the late wrestling icon next week. PWInsider reports that the following funeral arrangements are set for Funk, with the Funk family having given permission for the details to be shared:

Terry Funk Celebration of Life

* Visitation

Thursday August 31, 2023 5-7 PM

Brooks Funeral Directors

1702 5th Avenue

Canyon, Texas 79015

806-644-2111

* Service

Friday September 1, 2023 2 PM

Hillside Christian Church

West Campus

6100 S. Soncy Road

Amarillo, Texas 79119