Six months of uncertainties: the disappearance and death of Bray Wyatt

In February of this year, a planned match between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 was abruptly abandoned during its buildup just a few weeks before the match was set to take place.

The cancellation left Lashley without a match at Mania and mystery surrounded the disappearance of Wyatt, who had just returned to the promotion just five months earlier.

Details remained sketchy but news later trickled down that Wyatt was suffering from a very serious illness which was not only career-threatening, but also life-threatening.

A few weeks ago, Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda said in an interview that his son was doing much better and getting closer to be medically cleared to return to the ring.

With a complicated illness, WWE’s medical team wanted to be on the extra safe side and did not want to clear him until there was certainty that he was healed.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse and that clearance is now never coming.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported, “I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

It was Triple H who broke the news to everyone on social media that Wyatt had unfortunately passed away yesterday.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Triple H wrote.

Wyatt leaves behind his four children, Kendyl and Nicholas with his ex-wife Samantha, and Elayna and Hyrie with his fiancé JoJo.