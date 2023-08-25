Shock and disbelief: wrestling world reacts to Bray Wyatt’s sudden passing

The death of Bray Wyatt has really hit a lot of people, bringing back feelings and memories of when Brodie Lee passed away a few years ago.

While everyone was aware that he had several health issues, no one thought that the day would come that the wrestling world would say goodbye to Windham Rotunda at the age of just 36.

An hour after Paul “Triple H” Levesque broke the news of Wyatt’s death, WWE paid tribute to one of the greatest minds of this business, with an article on WWE.COM and a post on social media.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans,” WWE wrote.

All Elite Wrestling added, “AEW joins the entire wrestling world in mourning the loss of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt. A third-generation wrestler, Windham proudly carried on his family’s legacy by forging his own incredible path to superstardom. Windham’s unique style and persona showcased his passion for the industry and desire for innovation. AEW sends its deepest condolences to Windham’s family, friends and fans. We are forever grateful for all his incredible contributions to the industry.”

Impact Wrestling also sent in their condolences with a post on X writing, “We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family. Out of respect, we will not be live tweeting IMPACT tonight during the broadcast.”

The news was covered on major news outlets around the world such as CNN, FOX News, ESPN, Sky Sports, BBC, CBS, Times of India, Marca, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, The Athletic, AP News, and many others.

As you can probably imagine, many Superstars were shocked at the news. People such as The Rock, John Cena, Alexa Bliss, Kane, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, and others who worked with Wyatt all took to social media to express their sadness.

Alexa Bliss: “Just in shock. Really at a loss for words at the moment. I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham.”

Braun Strowman: “I really don’t know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such an amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family, JoJo and the babies know I love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’ #ohana”

John Cena: “Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda,” Cena wrote on Friday morning. “My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP.”

The Miz: “The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss the most. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rotunda family. Rest well my friend.”

DDP: “I just heard Bray Wyatt has left this earth…Breaks my heart. An amazing human in & out of the ring. My time with him was so memorable. My deepest sympathies to his family & friends. We’ve lost another GREAT One. God Bless you Windham! You will be sorely missed. RIP Brother. DDP.”

Ric Flair: “When your great friend and someone your son’s age dies within 2 days, it really makes me reflect & think about life! Don’t take any second for granted! Rest in peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt!”

Miro: “Rest in peace Bray. Praying for his family.”

Kevin Owens: “One of the most creative, unique minds I ever met in this industry. One of the first to welcome new guys with open arms. One of the kindest. One of the good ones…We will miss you, Windham. We love you.”

Bayley: “Between your laugh and being able to witness your greatness every time you performed, you are truly irreplaceable. I’m in disbelief just like everyone else. My heart goes out Windham’s whole family & everyone who knows & loves him.”

Mick Foley: “RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling…”

Cody Rhodes: “Power and endless love to your family. Rest Cowboy”

Big E: “Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham.”

Nattie: “My heart breaks for Windham and his family. You were always so nice to us, Windham. Ever since we were kids, going trick or treating together, following our dad’s footsteps. You were always relatable, kind and humble. We will always be so grateful for your presence in our lives.”

Glenn “Kane” Jacobs: “Tragic news. Windham was an exceptional talent in the ring. His creation, Bray Wyatt, is an iconic character. Backstage, Windham was a lot of fun to be around, one of those people who never had a bad day. What a loss, both professionally and personally.”

Sami Zayn: “I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it. RIP Windham Rotunda, I’m grateful to have shared some good times with you.”

Matt Hardy: “Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already.”

Dustin Rhodes: “Just no f*cking words. I love you Bray. I was like an uncle to them boys. I hate f*cking death.”

Keith Lee: “The toughest part of this industry… is when you bond with people…. and then that bond is severed unexpectedly. RIP brudda. I was rooting for you just like you did for me. I already missed you… but this… it’s painful. Safe journey my man.”

Saraya: “I can’t believe I’m typing this. But RIP Windham. I knew you day 1 of moving to America, you were the biggest sweetheart and were loved by everyone who met you. I’m in shock.. sending all my love to the Rotunda family.”

Trinity: “Can’t stop the tears sending my love and prayers to the entire Rotunda family.”

Amanda Huber: “I have no words. I’m devastated.”