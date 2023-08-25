John Cena’s new movie Vacation Friends 2 now streaming on Hulu

John Cena’s newest movie, Vacation Friends 2, is now available to stream on Hulu starting today.

Vacation Friends 2 also features Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Steve Buscemi, Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector, and Julee Cerda.

The sequel, directed by Clay Tarver, takes place a few months after the original one ends where newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) invite their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort.

“His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos,” the plot reads.

Vacation Friends 2 also streams on Disney+ for international markets.