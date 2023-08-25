Fozzy pays tribute to Bray Wyatt (Video), Leatherface on Dynamite note
– Matt Hardy revealed that Tony Khan himself was the one who dressed up as Leatherface on Dynamite two weeks back. Finally living out his dream of being a sports entertainer.
– Chris Jericho’s Fozzy paid tribute to Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt at their show in London today. (warning: strong language)
Chris Jericho pays tribute to Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) during a Fozzy concert in London today 🙏pic.twitter.com/umqVTuE35j
— Jack Cassidy (@RealJackCassidy) August 26, 2023