Fozzy pays tribute to Bray Wyatt (Video), Leatherface on Dynamite note

Aug 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Hardy revealed that Tony Khan himself was the one who dressed up as Leatherface on Dynamite two weeks back. Finally living out his dream of being a sports entertainer.

Chris Jericho’s Fozzy paid tribute to Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt at their show in London today. (warning: strong language)

