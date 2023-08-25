Braun Strowman issues a statement regarding the death of Bray Wyatt

As previously noted, Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt has passed away at the age of 36. Rotunda’s former Wyatt Family teammate Braun Strowman issued the following statement…

“i really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now.

8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever.

I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!”