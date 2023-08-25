All In Welcome Party tomorrow at BOXPARK Wembley

AEW will have the All In Welcome Party tomorrow morning at BOXPARK Wembley starting at 10AM.

Those with tickets to the party will have early access to purchase AEW merchandise, get a chance to see and hear from some of the AEW stars, check out some cool activations from AEW partners and will even have access to a free meet & greet photo opportunity with AEW talent.

There is no extra charge for the meet and greet however it is limited to one per ticketed fan. Photos will be taken by a staff photographer and no autographs will be allowed.

Food for purchase and cash bar will be available.

The event is expected to run till 2PM.